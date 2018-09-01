Juvenile sex trafficking victim found safe, N.O. man arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tip to the National Human Trafficking hotline led to the rescue of a juvenile and the arrest of a 30-year-old New Orleans man Friday (Aug. 31).
The suspect, Trevor Crawford, was arrested by troopers assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit, along with members of the FBI Human Trafficking Task Force, the New Orleans Police Department and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The victim had been reported as missing and is now safe.
The investigation began after law enforcement officers received information from the trafficking hotline. Detectives recovered the victim, who provided information identifying Crawford. An arrest warrant was issued and Crawford was found in New Orleans in possession of a 9-mm handgun, a violation of a protection order against him.
Crawford was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center with Trafficking of a Child for Sexual Purposes, First-Degree Rape, Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Battery of a Dating Partner, False Imprisonment and Violation of a Protection Order.
The National Human Trafficking Hotline is a national anti-trafficking hotline serving victims and survivors of human trafficking and the anti-trafficking community in the United States. The toll-free hotline is available to answer calls from anywhere in the country, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every day of the year in more than 200 languages. The National Hotline can be accessed by emailing help@humantraffickinghotline.org, submitting a tip through the online tip reporting form, and visiting the web portal at www.humantraffickinghotline.org. You can also call the hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text at 233733.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.