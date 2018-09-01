Lakeshore rolls through Fontainebleau to start season on a high note

Lakeshore's Spencer Jordan dives in for a touchdown against Fontainebleau.
By John Bennett | August 31, 2018 at 11:50 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 11:50 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Lakeshore’s 2017 season may have come up one win short of an undefeated finish but the Titans got right back to winning as they opened their 2018 campaign with a 63-35 win over Fontainebleau.

Craig Jones' team was propelled by two kickoffs returned for touchdowns in the first half and an all-around dominant offensive attack that kept the Bulldogs out of reach, no matter how effective the home team’s offense was.

Up next for Lakeshore is a trip to East Jefferson while Fontainebleau hosts Franklinton in week two.

