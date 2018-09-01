LSU prepares to face Miami in Texas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
To start the week, all of the buzz was about transfer Joe Burrow being named the starting quarterback, but looking at the bigger picture, this match-up is about more than just one position and one game.
The Tigers aren’t the Tigers of five years ago when there was never a doubt who would emerge the victor in these season opening marquee games. LSU has to prove they’re still to be feared and still one of the nation’s top programs. It also wouldn’t hurt head coach Ed Orgeron’s standing with the LSU faithful if he were to prove he’s capable of winning a big game.
“We have to have an open mind on offense and defense and be able to make adjustments,” says coach Orgeron. “Obviously, it’s the first game. They have new players. We have new players. I think that the adjustments are done on the sidelines.”
And with his highly paid staff, Orgeron believes that’s where the Tigers can separate themselves.
“I think that’s a big strength for us with Dave Aranda and Steve Ensminger,” says Orgeron. “I feel totally confident that they’ll be able to make those adjustments. Yes, it’s a coach’s game. But I think it’s also a reflection of what you’ve done in camp.”
What they’ve done is discover a lot of young talent. We can expect to see heavy doses of freshman receivers Terrace Marshall Jr. and Ja’Marr Chase, as well as sophomore linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, who’s received the highest reviews from his peers in fall camp.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.