Monitoring Tropical Wave Moving Toward Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While we are currently being impacted by a tropical wave, it’s the next one that we are watching very closely. As an area of storms over the Bahamas moves northwest, it will likely cross Florida and enter the Gulf of Mexico early next week.
It will be a fast moving system, so any development that comes of it will bring rain and gusty winds our way as early as Tuesday evening. Preparations at this point should include clearing storm drains and gutters, reviewing your plans and supplies, and staying informed for additional updates from reputable sources like FOX 8.
Sunday will continue to feature showers and storms as the current plume Gulf moisture lingers. We will see dry breaks between occasional downpours. The silver lining is temperatures will be held into the 80s as clouds and rain will not allow hot temperatures to build. Labor Day will be slightly drier with some spotty storms around.
Rain chances will increase again into Tuesday night as the previously mentioned wave or development approaches the area.
Shelby Latino
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.