N.O. family faces possible separation and deportation; immigration attorney tries to fight decision

NEW ORLEANS. LA (WVUE) - A local immigrant family’s future is unclear after ICE denied a recent request. Now an attorney is fighting for the Honduran family to stay together, and he says there is a way to do it legally.
Koriel Escobar spent time with her family in the park Saturday morning. These could be her final days in the United States. She came here in 2014 to live with her now-husband, Victor Solis, who is a lawful permanent resident.
“She was apprehended by customs and border patrol, and since she was pregnant, they let her go because they did not have the capacity to take care of her. At that time, she was not a priority as she is now,” said immigration attorney Marco Balducci.
Escobar said she was living in a dangerous city in Honduras.
“I saw someone die. This affected me a lot because it was right in front of my house. Some people came behind our house, and after we closed the door, some people shot at them. We were all very nervous,” said Escobar, with Balducci translating.
When Escobar learned she was pregnant, she knew she had to get out.
“I decided to come to the United States to find a better future for my daughter and a better education for her,” Escobar said.
Balducci said Escobar is out of status.
The government wants to deport her, but Balducci said there is a way to fix her status legally without years of separation from her family.
“We are asking ICE to give her that chance. Right now, ICE has denied her initial request of a stay, her initial request for a stay of deportation,” Balducci said.
Balducci said he’ll contest that and submit another one.
"Again, making it plain that it's in everyone's interest that she be allowed to pursue her status lawfully from within the United States," Balducci said.
In the denial letter, ICE said, “a stay of removal or deportation is considered on a case-by-case basis,” and “after careful consideration of all of the factors addressed in your request for a stay ... it has been determined that the granting of discretionary relief is not warranted.”
“Many people think that by marrying a U.S. citizen or a permanent resident, automatically you have status. That’s not true. It’s actually a pretty involved process,” Balducci said.
He said the first step is a petition, establishing the marriage as more than a path to citizenship, which is pending for Escobar.
Escobar’s next appointment with ICE is Sept. 5, and ICE has asked her to “make the necessary travel arrangements for self-removal.”
“I feel very bad because I don’t sleep. I don’t feel peace because I think about my daughters. I’m crying as I think about them and as I think about the uncertainty,” Escobar said.
“It’s been very hard. I don’t know how to manage it because I keep thinking about being separated from my daughters, and it will be very painful, and I think it will affect me too much - that it will be too painful,” said Solis through Balducci, who translated from Spanish.
Once the petition goes through, Escobar will need to apply for two waivers - one for being here illegally and the other because ICE ordered deportation as soon as she crossed the border.
According to the White House’s website, even if an individual is an upstanding member of the community, if he or she is here illegally, that person must be deported in order to be fair to everyone.
