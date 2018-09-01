NOPD: Suspects rob victim during meetup to buy cell phone

The victim met with the suspects who he came in contact with via social media at the location just after 11 p.m. with the intent to sell a cell phone. One suspect got into the victim’s vehicle on the front passenger side and the second suspect got in the back seat on the driver’s side. The suspect in the back seat pulled out a gun, put it to the victim’s head and demanded his property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene with the cell phone, a Smith and Wesson 40 caliber pistol and $560 in cash.