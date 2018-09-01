NOPD: Suspects rob victim during meetup to buy cell phone

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is looking for two men accused of robbing a man after a meetup to purchase a cell phone.
Police say the robbery happened in the 300 block of Royal Street.
The victim met with the suspects who he came in contact with via social media at the location just after 11 p.m. with the intent to sell a cell phone. One suspect got into the victim’s vehicle on the front passenger side and the second suspect got in the back seat on the driver’s side. The suspect in the back seat pulled out a gun, put it to the victim’s head and demanded his property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene with the cell phone, a Smith and Wesson 40 caliber pistol and $560 in cash.
Police described the first suspect as a black male wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a white graphic t-shirt, black jeans and a back pack.
If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.