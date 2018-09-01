Southern Decadence a growing boost to tourism

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For an event that started in someone’s backyard, Southern Decadence Fest is expected to draw in around 200,000 people to this year’s event.
Darren Mills, the special event coordinator for Bourbon Pub and Parade says they have lots in store for this weekend.
“Here we are, Summer Decadence 2018 with literally thousands of people visiting… it’s a celebration of pride to the extreme this attracts people all over the country.”
Ricky Leon and Terry Williams say they travel from Florida every year for Southern Decadence.
“There’s no barriers. Everyone gets along so it’s a fun weekend, no drama closing of summer basically,” said Leon.
It’s these growing annual summer events and festivals that Mark Romig with the New Orleans Tourism and Marketing Convention says helps continue to boost the city’s tourism despite the hot and rainy summers.
“We’ve had increases in numbers across the board hotel occupancy spending which is the most important thing because as people spend money in our community. It helps people sustain jobs, and get retail spending around the community,” said Romig.
Leon and Williams say while it may be the event that draws them every year, it’s the city that keeps them coming back.
“They accept not just because of sexuality or race, they just welcome everyone with welcome arms,” said Leon.
Southern Decadence is also a charity event where leaders raise money for LGBT+ archives and HIV awareness programs.
