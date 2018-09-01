TPSO employee fired after fight with offender at parish jail

The investigation revealed that the offender, 30-year-old Christopher Brewer of Kentwood, invited the jailer, 34-year-old Charles Grimes III of Ponchatoula to a one on one fight. Grimes accepted the invitation. Brewer told detectives that he told Grimes, “Why can’t we [expletive] off somewhere, fight, and really fight where nobody can press charges or write us up?”