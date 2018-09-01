TPSO employee fired after fight with offender at parish jail

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says a jailer at the parish jail has been fired following a fight with an inmate.
According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, TPSO recently completed an investigation into the August 20 incident.
The investigation revealed that the offender, 30-year-old Christopher Brewer of Kentwood, invited the jailer, 34-year-old Charles Grimes III of Ponchatoula to a one on one fight. Grimes accepted the invitation. Brewer told detectives that he told Grimes, “Why can’t we [expletive] off somewhere, fight, and really fight where nobody can press charges or write us up?”
Brewer described Grimes as a “good dude” and admitted to detectives, “I shouldn’t have provoked him.” He says the two of them apologized to each other after the fight was over.
Edwards says because of the incident, Grimes is no longer employed by TPSO.
No one was injured in the fight and both refused to press any criminal charges.
All of the evidence will turned over to the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney who has the power, through the Grand Jury, to indict either party if he chooses to prosecute.
