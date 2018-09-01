Tropical Storm Florence forms in the Atlantic

(RNN) – Tropical Storm Florence has formed in the Atlantic, near the coast of Africa.
The National Hurricane Center said early Saturday morning that the storm was 155 miles west of Cabo Verde, an archipelago nation off the west coast of Africa, heading west-northwest at 14 mph, and packing maximum-sustained winds of 40 mph.
The storm is expected to continue moving west-northwest through Tuesday. It’s forecast to strengthen gradually over the next several days.
Florence is the sixth named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.
The other five named storms were Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby and Ernesto.
The National Hurricane Center is also tracking a weather disturbance near Hispaniola, which is producing "disorganized showers and thunderstorms." It's expected to move west-northwest, bringing rain to parts of Florida and the north coast of the Gulf of Mexico through the middle of next week.
