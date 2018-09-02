Developer bringing a taste of New Orleans to Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Some think Bay St. Louis should rename itself in honor of Jim MacPhaille. He is buying up property left and right in hopes of making a cool town even cooler.
"I’m not trying to make it like New Orleans, but we’re looking for opportunities to create jobs here and get people things, places to stay and things to do when they get here," MacPhaille said.
But there is a growing New Orleans feel. The Crescent City native and part-time Bay St. Louis resident is now the proud landlord, tenant and franchise owner of two New Orleans favorites side-by-side: The Creole Creamery and PJ’s Coffee.
"In New Orleans, we have like seven or eight of them within you know, five miles, and, so, everybody’s kind of addicted to PJ’s, so it’s a good thing," MacPhaille said. "CC’s on a Friday night on Prytania Street, which is like a little small town itself, I mean the line’s out the door."
For just these two businesses, it’s more than a $1 million investment. Both PJ’s and The Creole Creamery are part of four developments that should be open by Cruisin’ the Coast.
MacPhaille has 17 properties at different stages of development. He said more commercial development is needed for visitors coming in. So, on the plans are two hotels, renovation of the A&G theater, and a long list of other small businesses and amenities.
The Balcony Sports Lounge is another.
"This is one of the best views in Bay St. Louis," he said as he looked out from his soon to be opened Balcony Sports Lounge. "You’re overlooking the marina."
"People can come up here, watch TV, and lounge with sofas and chairs as opposed to sitting in a bar," he said. "More like watching a game at your house."
His love of Bay St. Louis is all from a visit years ago. MacPhaille found the city was a nice place to visit, but he also wanted to live here.
"The Bay is incredible. You’ve got the islands out there you can go by boat. And it’s just a quaint little town. So, it’s very charming and we love it over here. We want to retire here."
In addition to his commercial developments, MacPhaille also said he’s going to add two Tesla charging stations in the area.
As involved as MacPhaille is, he does have an end point to his commercial development.
“When I kick the bucket. I mean, you know, this is fun to me, this is not work.”
