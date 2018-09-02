Five things to watch in LSU vs. Miami

DALLAS (WVUE) -
LSU’s season-opener against Miami will not only showcase two very talented football teams, but it should hopefully answer some of the questions everyone has about the Tigers. In particular, there are a few things I’ll be keeping an eye on in Sunday’s contest.
1. Joe Burrow makes his debut at quarterback
Burrow, seemingly overnight, left the depths of Ohio State’s quarterback room, transferred to LSU, chased half of the Tigers' scholarship quarterbacks away and won a starting job that a year ago we just KNEW would be Myles Brennan’s at this time. As LSU linebacker Devin White put it, Burrow earned his respect by leaving his state of Ohio, where he was born and raised, to lead White’s team in his own state. But now that he’s earned the job and all of the pressure that comes with it, he has to deliver against one of the nation’s best teams in front of a fan base starved for a quality quarterback. And worth asking, is there a chance that we see Myles Brennan play? I don’t think it happens in this game because there’s a reason Burrow is the starter. But I do think Brennan needs to see the field sooner than later.
2. Will anyone emerge at running back?
Against a defense like Miami’s, it wouldn’t surprise me if it was tough sledding all night, especially with LSU starting a few new faces on the offensive line. But as of now, there are still questions to be answered in that backfield. Will Nick Brossette finally live up to his potential with Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice out of the way? Can Clyde Edwards-Helaire be an every down back? Or is Chris Curry the answer as a freshman? Most of the Tigers talent will line up outside at wide receiver, but they’ll still need to prove they can run the ball in some capacity.
3. Linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson
He was the talk of fall camp. Chaisson received high reviews at every opportunity from his teammates. The obvious comparison is to 2016 Arden Key, who currently holds LSU’s single-season sack record with 12. To say that we’re all interested to see him flying off the edge and wreaking havoc against Miami is an understatement. He should be one of the most electric parts of Dave Aranda’s defense to watch.
4. Kristian Fulton makes his debut at corner
As if there wasn’t enough hype around this game already to get the Tigers going, the return of Kristian Fulton gave this defense a huge shot in the arm. His presence and his ability will make life that much tougher on opposing quarterbacks, who probably don’t want to throw in the direction of Greedy Williams. Fulton will probably get tested, and how he responds will be fun to watch.
5. The new wide receivers
The depth at this group is the best it’s been in while thanks to transfer Jonathan Giles, Justin Jefferson and a pair of freshmen. Giles is a proven play-maker from Texas Tech, and wearing number seven, he has high expectations to live up to. Jefferson, meanwhile, is ready to prove that he was underrated coming out of high school at Destrehan, where it didn’t appear he was on LSU’s radar until late in the game. And as for the first-year Tigers Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall, the five-star receivers that put their trust in Orgeron and this offense that hasn’t been great for that position since the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, the potential is there to make an immediate impact. With what we assume will be better play at quarterback, maybe they can indeed the best thing since Beckham and Landry.
As an honorable mention, I’m also looking out for Steve Ensminger’s play-calling. He did a great job with it in the interim role during the 2016 season. Now that he’s been able to build the offense from the ground up with Jerry Sullivan, I’m interested to see what they’ve cooked up with their analysts for Miami.
