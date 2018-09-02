Five things to watch in LSU vs. Miami

The depth at this group is the best it’s been in while thanks to transfer Jonathan Giles, Justin Jefferson and a pair of freshmen. Giles is a proven play-maker from Texas Tech, and wearing number seven, he has high expectations to live up to. Jefferson, meanwhile, is ready to prove that he was underrated coming out of high school at Destrehan, where it didn’t appear he was on LSU’s radar until late in the game. And as for the first-year Tigers Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall, the five-star receivers that put their trust in Orgeron and this offense that hasn’t been great for that position since the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, the potential is there to make an immediate impact. With what we assume will be better play at quarterback, maybe they can indeed the best thing since Beckham and Landry.