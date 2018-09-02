Man killed in single vehicle accident on Barataria Blvd.

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish Saturday night.
The accident happened just before 10 p.m. on Barataria Boulevard near Friendship Drive.
According to investigators, 33-year-old Nolan Williams of Gretna was driving a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan northbound on Barataria Blvd. when, for reasons unknown, Williams lost control of the vehicle. The van ran off of the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert causing the vehicle to become airborne and flip twice.
Williams, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to West Jefferson Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
It is currently unknown if impairment played a part in the crash. Toxicology tests are pending.
The crash remains under investigation.
