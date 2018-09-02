Saints cut down to 53 players

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints trimmed their roster down to the league mandated 53 players Saturday.
In all they cut: Don Barclay, Jay Bromley, Michael Floyd, George Johnson, Josh LeRibeus, Robert Nelson Jr., Michael Ola, John Phillips, Tom Savage, Brandon Tate, Andrew Tiller and cornerback Marcus Williams.
The Saints also waived: J.T. Barrett, Jayrone Elliot, KeShun Freeman, Garrett Griffin, Woodrow Hamilton, Natrell Jamerson, Alex Jenkins, Colton Jumper, Hau’Oli Kikaha, Keith Kirkwood, Rick Leonard, Tanner McEvoy, Henry Mondeaux, Kamrin Moore, Al-Quiadin Muhammad, Linden Stephens, Landon Turner, Jonathan Williams, Nate Wozkiak and Deon Yelder.
Leonard, Jamerson and Moore were the team’s fourth, fifth and sixth round draft picks, respectively. But the biggest surprise was the release of Jonathan Williams, who had a great preseason and was considered the most viable option to fill in with Mark Ingram out on suspension for the first four games of the season.
