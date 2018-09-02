Shelby: Wave over Bahamas expected to become tropical depression

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wave over the Bahamas is very likely to become at least a tropical depression when it moves into the Gulf early this week. NHC now has it at 80%.
TIMING: Tuesday Evening-Thursday
IMPACTS: - Torrential rain is the biggest threat to our area. Ultimately, who gets the heaviest rain will depend on the track. - High tides & backed up rivers. Thanks to a persistent easterly wind that will continue, tides are already 1-1.5 feet above normal. - Gusty winds and hazardous seas off shore.
WHAT YOU CAN DO: Stay informed, clear your storm drains & gutters, and double check your hurricane supplies/preparations.
