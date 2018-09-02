Single-vehicle crash kills Denham Springs man

KENTWOOD, LA (WVUE) - A Denham Springs man was found dead Sunday after a single-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Police said a 2006 Nissan Frontier driven by 33-year-old Woodrow Wilson Redmond Jr. was discovered by a passing motorist in the brush adjacent to LA 1054. The initial investigation determined that the crash happened sometime overnight.
Physical evidence suggested that prior to the crash, Redmond had been traveling south on LA 1054 approaching a slight left curve. Redmond’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. Redmond overcorrected to the left, causing the truck to exit the left side of the roadway, where it traveled through a ditch, entered into a wooded area and overturned as it crashed into a tree. Redmond was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He sustained severe injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.
Impairment is unknown. As part of the ongoing investigation, blood was drawn for toxicological analysis.
Troopers would like to remind drivers of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. Always wear a seatbelt, never drive impaired and avoid distractions.
