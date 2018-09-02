Single-vehicle crash kills Denham Springs man

Physical evidence suggested that prior to the crash, Redmond had been traveling south on LA 1054 approaching a slight left curve. Redmond’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. Redmond overcorrected to the left, causing the truck to exit the left side of the roadway, where it traveled through a ditch, entered into a wooded area and overturned as it crashed into a tree. Redmond was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He sustained severe injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.