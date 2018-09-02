St. Bernard Parish government monitoring tropical weather

CHALMETTE. LA (WVUE) - St. Bernard Parish government officials are monitoring the weather and asking residents to be prepared.
The parish is making sure emergency equipment is operational. The Department of Public Works is asking residents to remove any debris that could be pushed into the drainage system and restrict flow. The department can be reached at 504-271-1681.
Weather Update
Invest 91L:
· Thunderstorm activity associated with the tropical wave located between north-central Cuba and the central Bahamas is
gradually becoming better organized, and upper-level winds are becoming more favorable. A tropical depression is likely to
form during the next day or so while the system moves west-northwestward across the northwestern Bahamas, southern
Florida, and the Florida Keys.
· The system is forecast to emerge over the southeastern Gulf and move toward the north-central Gulf Coast Tuesday
night and into Wednesday. A Tropical Storm Watch could be issued for portions of the northern Gulf Coast tonight.
· Formation chance within the next 48 hours: High, 70 percent.
· Formation chance within the next 5 days: High, 90 percent.
Local Impacts per NWS Slidell:
· Chance of development continues to increase, improving confidence that we will see at least a tropical depression moving through north-central Gulf late Tuesday and into Wednesday. A Tropical Storm Watch may be issued overnight tonight, indicating possibility of Tropical Storm conditions within 48 hours.
· Heavy rain is the most likely hazard. Widespread rainfall totals of 4-7” with locally higher amounts possible. Slight (10-20%) risk of excessive rainfall Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Tropical storm force winds are a possibility Tuesday night into Wednesday.
· Higher than normal tides (already running 1-2’ above normal) and hazardous marine conditions. There is a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect, which could elevate to a Coastal Flood Warning if these continue to increase.
· System is still developing. Impacts will be highly dependent on eventual track and degree of development, which remain uncertain.
Personal Readiness
Here are a few tips for residents to follow:
- Put together an emergency kit with a flashlight, batteries, radio, first aid supplies, basic tools, and extra car keys.
- Take Inventory of your valuables, including approximate value and date purchased. Pictures or videos are great. Go to http://www.ready.gov for more formation.
- Take photos and important documents with you such as mortgage and insurance papers.
- Add your insurance company’s claims number to contacts on your cell phone.
- Read and understand your homeowner and auto insurance policies, especially your deductibles. Talk to an agent to make sure you have the appropriate amount of insurance coverage to protect what matters most to you.
- Keep trees and shrubs trimmed.
- Clear drains, gutters and downspouts of debris to prevent drains from breaking during heavy rains and water flooding into your home.
- Extend and re-direct the downspouts close to your home to move the water away.
- If storms are forecast, secure lawn furniture and other objects that could be moved by strong winds.
