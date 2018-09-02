St. Charles Parish announces sandbagging locations ahead of possible severe weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish officials are urging residents to prepare for the potential of severe weather in the coming days.
Residents are being asked to make sure drains and ditches are cleared near homes and to pick up any loose items such as trash cans.
Parish officials have also announced the opening of three sandbagging locations. The East and West Bank Bridge Parks and LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East in Bayou Gauche are open for residents to pick up sandbags. The parish asks that residents bring their own shovels.
Officials will be closing the Sellers Canal sector gate at Pier 90 near Avondale In Luling at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Des Allemands Boat Launch has been closed until further notice while so that the Department of Public Works can prepare for the severe weather.
Residents who have any questions can contact the St. Charles Parish Emergency Operations Center at (985) 783-5050. Residents can also stay updated by checking the parish’s Facebook and Twitter pages or sign up for emergency text messages and emails at www.scpemergencyalerts.com.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.