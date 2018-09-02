Parishes to begin sandbag distribution

St. Tammany
St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister said the parish will distribute sandbags at the following locations, starting Monday, Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 4 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
St. Tammany Parish Government- Building C 21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville
St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn 34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell
St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Covington Barn 1305 N. Florida St., Covington
St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn 63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River
St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn 63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
Sign up now for ALERT St. Tammany, here. This is the Parish-wide emergency notification system for St. Tammany Parish Government. If we can’t reach you, we can’t alert you.
Terrebonne
The following locations will open Monday, September 3, 2018 by 5:00 p.m. as self-serve sandbag locations:
Montegut Fire Department, 1105 La. Highway 55, Montegut
Cannata’s West 6307 West Park Ave. Houma
Airbase Softball Complex 9544 East Main St. Houma
West Terrebonne Fire 110 Merry Moss. Gibson
St. Ann Church 4355 Highway 24 Bourg
Ward 7 5006 Highway 56 Chauvin
Bayou Black Fire Station 2820 Savanne Rd, Houma
Mechanicville Gym 2814 Senator St Houma
Upper Dularge Fire Station 1767 Bayou Dularge Houma
Pointe-Aux-Chene Fire 1558 Highway 655 Point-Aux-Chene, La
The following locations will open Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 by 12:00 p.m. (Noon) as self-serving sandbag locations:
Gibson East Fire 5218 N. Bayou Black Rd. Gibson, La2.
Bobtown Vol. Fire Station 4717 Grand Caillou Rd. Houma, La3.
Village East Fire 100 Development St Houma, La
The Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will update this list as information is received.
