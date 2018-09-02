TROPICAL STORM DEVELOPMENT IN THE GULF

A tropical wave over the southern Bahamas will be moving northwest into the Gulf by tomorrow. Conditions look favorable for tropical storm development as the system moves towards the north central Gulf coast. We could likely see tropical storm watches issues for the area by this evening. This will not be a major storm that requires evacuation. This will be a system that could cause heavy rains and some flooding. Also, we could see winds that would cause power outages. The timing of any impacts could be as early as 4pm Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. This is a fast developing story and we will have updates as soon as we get new information.