The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for all of southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. A strong tropical wave near the Bahamas is expected to get into the Gulf tomorrow and intensify into a tropical storm. The name will be (Gordon). Timing of impacts for parts of southeast Louisiana will be Tuesday overnight into midday Wednesday. Winds in spots 45-60mph. Rain totals 3-5″ isolated 6-8″. Stay tuned to FOX 8 for the latest.