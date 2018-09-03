Chef Folse: Shrimp & Potato Pancakes

Boil potatoes in lightly salted water for 20 minutes or until fork-tender. Drain and refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight. When ready to cook, mash potatoes with a fork. Coarsely chop shrimp and drain off excess liquid. In a large mixing bowl, combine shrimp, potatoes, onions, minced garlic, green onions and parsley. Season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic then fold in eggs and blend well. Form mixture into 20 pancakes, approximately ½-inch thick and 4 inches in diameter then set aside. In a 12-inch, cast iron skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium heat. Cook pancakes in batches for 5–7 minutes, turning occasionally. Do not overcrowd skillet. Serve as a breakfast pancake or as an accompaniment to any meat or seafood dish.