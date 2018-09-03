Chef Folse: Shrimp & Potato Pancakes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Prep Time: 1½ Hours
Yields: 20 (4-inch) Pancakes
Comment:
The Germans are famous for their pancakes and dumplings. Potatoes, a major cash crop of the Germans, became one of their favorite ingredients and were used in many different dishes. Here, their love of pancakes and seafood are combined with the beloved potato for a perfect breakfast or side dish. Try this recipe topped with a poached or fried egg.
Ingredients:
½ pound (70–90 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined
6 Idaho potatoes, peeled and halved
1 cup minced onions
½ cup minced garlic
¼ cup sliced green onions
¼ cup chopped parsley
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
3 eggs, beaten
¼ cup vegetable oil
Method:
Boil potatoes in lightly salted water for 20 minutes or until fork-tender. Drain and refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight. When ready to cook, mash potatoes with a fork. Coarsely chop shrimp and drain off excess liquid. In a large mixing bowl, combine shrimp, potatoes, onions, minced garlic, green onions and parsley. Season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic then fold in eggs and blend well. Form mixture into 20 pancakes, approximately ½-inch thick and 4 inches in diameter then set aside. In a 12-inch, cast iron skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium heat. Cook pancakes in batches for 5–7 minutes, turning occasionally. Do not overcrowd skillet. Serve as a breakfast pancake or as an accompaniment to any meat or seafood dish.
