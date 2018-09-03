City issues voluntary evacuation for areas outside of levee protection system

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans has issued a voluntary evacuation order for all those living outside of the levee protection system.
Areas outside of the levee protection system include Venetian Isles, Irish Bayou and Lake Catherine.
Officials ask that residents stay vigilant and continue to prepare for the storm as it approaches.
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell also issued a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon. City government offices and NORD will be closed Tuesday (Sept. 4) and only essential emergency personnel should report for work.
