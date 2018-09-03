LSU pockets its first victory of the season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The final score read 33-17 LSU, but outside of a couple of penalties and fortunate throws down field for Miami, it wasn’t even that close.
Coach Orgeron says that was his Tigers practice and the way his quarterback Joe Burrow prepared, he knew this outcome was possible.
"I think he did great just managing the game. We won the game. We scored 33 points. Obviously. there's lots of things to fix. He was under duress. We had to call a couple of timeouts early. I'll take the blame for that and get them prepared. I thought he kept his poise, same thing we saw all camp. We were able to get a win. We're 1-0 and that's all that counts."
"Going out there, I kind of stopped for a second on the first play and I was like, 'I'm a quarterback for LSU. We're playing Miami in Dallas on national TV. That's kind of cool.' And I called the cadence. It was about three seconds of taking a step back," says quarterback Joe Burrow.
And while coach Orgeron says he didn’t put any emphasis on them beating Miami or beating a top 10 opponent, you can tell that the win meant more to the players than just one game.
Linebacker Devin White says that he wants to see LSU back to the national power that it once was.
