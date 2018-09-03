Police searching for suspect who broke in and ransacked woman’s home

Around 9:40 p.m., the victim was walking home when she was approached by the suspect who then frisked her for his property. After the victim arrived at her home, the suspect showed up and began banging on the window. When the victim went to the door to see who was banging on the window, the suspect forced his way inside of the home armed with a Silver 38 revolver and began ransacking the home. The suspect threatened to shoot the victim if she called police before fleeing the home.