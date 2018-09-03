Police searching for suspect who broke in and ransacked woman’s home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a woman’s Seventh Ward home Sunday night.
Around 9:40 p.m., the victim was walking home when she was approached by the suspect who then frisked her for his property. After the victim arrived at her home, the suspect showed up and began banging on the window. When the victim went to the door to see who was banging on the window, the suspect forced his way inside of the home armed with a Silver 38 revolver and began ransacking the home. The suspect threatened to shoot the victim if she called police before fleeing the home.
The suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a silver Dodge Charger.
Police say the suspect is described as a black male, approximately 37-years-old. He is between 5' and 5'3" tall with a stocky build and a bald head. He was wearing black clothing at the time of the incident.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
