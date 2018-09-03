School closings announced ahead of Gordon

(WVUE) - The following school closures have been announced. This list will be UPDATED as schools are added. Please refresh the page for the most recent information:
Bogalusa schools (Tuesday and Wednesday)
Hancock County School District schools (Tuesday and Wednesday)
InspireNOLA campuses closed Tuesday ( McDonogh #42 Charter School, Alice Harte Charter School, Andrew Wilson Charter School, Dwight D. Eisenhower Charter School, Edna Karr High School, and Eleanor McMain Secondary School)
Jefferson Parish Catholic schools (Tuesday)
Jefferson Parish public schools (Tuesday)
KIPP schools in New Orleans (Tuesday)
Lafourche Parish public schools (Tuesday)
Orleans Parish Catholic schools (Tuesday)
Orleans Parish public schools (Tuesday)
Plaquemines Parish School Board schools (Tuesday)
St. Bernard Parish public schools (Tuesday) Further updates and decisions about Wednesday will be announced on the system’s Facebook page and website
St. Bernard Parish Catholic schools (Tuesday)
St. Charles Parish public schools (Tuesday)
St. James Parish schools (Tuesday)
St. John the Baptist public schools (Tuesday) Parents are asked to monitor the district’s website www.stjohn.k12.la.us
St. John the Baptist Parish Catholic schools (Tuesday)
St. Tammany Parish public schools (Tuesday) Further updates and decisions about Wednesday will be announced on STPPS social media, mobile app, website.
St. Tammany Parish Catholic schools (Tuesday)
OTHER:
Atonement Lutheran School in Metairie (Tuesday)
Bishop McManus Academy (Tuesday)
Carlie Care Kids Preschool (Tuesday)
Catholic Schools In the Archdiocese of New Orleans (Tuesday)
Christ First Christian Academy (Tuesday)
Classique Academy in St. Bernard Parish
Concordia Lutheran School in Marrero (Tuesday)
Crescent City Christian School & Early Learning Center (Tuesday)
Eastern College of Health Vocations (Tuesday)
First Baptist Christian School in Slidell and First Baptist Child Development Center
Herzing University (Tuesday)
Hoffman Early Learning Center
Jefferson RISE Charter School (Tuesday)
John Curtis Christian School (Tuesday)
Kehoe France (Tuesday)
Kingsley House Campuses and Educare New Orleans (Tuesday and Wednesday)
Lawrence Crocker College Prep
Lake Castle Slidell Private School (Tuesday)
The Louise S. McGehee School and Little Gate (Tuesday)
Metairie Park Country Day School (Tuesday)
New Orleans Adventist Academy
New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Leavell College, Early Learning Center at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (Tuesday)
New Orleans Job Corps
New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy (Tuesday)
Nunez Technical College
St. George’s Episcopal School in New Orleans (Tuesday)
Terrytown Academy (Tuesday)
Walter Cohen College Prep
Weatherford Academy in Westwego (Tuesday)
