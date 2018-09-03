Tropical storm warning issued for southeast Louisiana, coastal Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for all of southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. Tropical Storm conditions could begin in the next 36 hours.
A strong tropical wave south of Florida will enter the Gulf today and likely intensify into Tropical Storm Gordon. Timing of impacts for parts of southeast Louisiana will be late Tuesday through Wednesday.
Heavy rain is the primary threat with this system. Rain totals will be 3-5’ widespread and 6-8”+ in isolated locations. With a persistent easterly fetch, Lake Pontchartrain and many area rivers are backed up. These areas will be particularly flood prone as the storm approaches.
Additionally, winds could reach up to 60 MPH with gusts even higher. This may lead to power outages.
Areas from the mouth of the Mississippi east to the MS-AL border are under a Storm Surge Watch. There is the potential for areas east of the ultimate landfall location to see 2-4 feet of water above ground level.
Preparations should be completed by Tuesday morning as conditions will deteriorate quickly during the afternoon and evening.
Stay tuned to FOX 8 for the latest.
