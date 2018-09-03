Trump’s disapproval rating reaches all-time high

(CNN) - President Donald Trump's disapproval rating is at an all-time high.
According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll released Friday, 60 percent of Americans disapprove of the job Trump is doing.
Researchers found just 36 percent approve.
Fifty-three percent believe Trump interference with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation rises to the level of obstruction of justice.
And nearly half of the Americans surveyed -- 49-percent -- say Congress should start impeachment proceedings.
The poll was conducted between Aug. 26 and Aug. 29.
That's after Trump's former campaign chair Paul Manafort was convicted of tax and bank fraud and his former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to federal charges connected to hush money payments.
