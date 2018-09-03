With Gordon in the Gulf, Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday evening as Tropical Storm Gordon approached the Gulf Coast.
At a news conference, Edwards said 200 National Guard troops will be deployed to southeastern Louisiana, where heavy rains and strong winds are anticipated Tuesday.
The storm’s predicted track had shifted slightly east as of Monday evening, meaning the state is currently just outside the area under a hurricane warning. However, Edwards said Louisiana is still under a tropical storm warning and residents need to be prepared in case the storm shifts.
Much of southeastern Louisiana could see 4 to 6 inches of rain and storm surges of 3 to 5 feet.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.