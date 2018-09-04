Bill Cosby’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame vandalized

HOLLYWOOD, CA (KTLA/CNN) - Bill Cosby’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame looked was vandalized Sunday night.
Someone scrawled the words "serial rapist" across the star.
On Monday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the star was cleaned.
Cosby was found guilty in April of sexually assaulting a woman in his home in 2004.
Many other women have also accused the comedian of assaulting them.
This isn't the first time the actor's star has been vandalized
About a month ago, some wrote “rapist” above his name, as well as a few times in 2014.
Cosby will be sentenced on Sept. 24 and 25.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.