Causeway officials warn bridge may close Tuesday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Causeway officials are warning the public that the bridge may be forced to close tonight in high winds. They’re asking drivers to cross the span before 7 p.m.
Causeway General Manager Carlton Dufrechou said the National Weather service anticipates tropical storm force winds will approach around 7 p.m.
“Our intent to keep the bridge open. However, if weather conditions deteriorate, closure may be required until conditions improve,” Dufrechou said in an email.
For current bridge conditions, please check the Causeway website or call (504) 835-3116.
