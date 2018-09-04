City clearing storm drains ahead of Gordon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans are sending out crews to clear storm drains ahead of Gordon’s landfall.
The storm is expected to bring heavy rain fall, so crews are using five vacuum trucks to clear the drains.
The crews are also clearing catch basins.
The Sewerage and Water Board said that they have enough power to fuel the entire pump an drainage system in house, and that 97 percent of the pumps are operational.
Starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, residents will be able to move their vehicles to higher ground. Neutral ground restrictions will be suspended Tuesday afternoon.
The city asks resident snot to block intersections or the street car.
