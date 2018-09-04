Mayor Cantrell says city’s infrastructure ready to take on Gordon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans held a press conference Tuesday regarding storm preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon.
In attendance was Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Collin Arnold with NOHSEP, NOPD, NOFD, NOEMS, the New Orleans Health Department, Sewerage and Water Board, Entergy leadership and City Councilmembers.
Cantrell said local leaders are confident that the city’s infrastructure is ready to take on Gordon.
City leaders stress, It’s crucial that people don’t try to drive through flooded streets.
Chief Harrison said enforcement will be taken against people who drive around the barricades.
The National Guard said soldiers are on standby in case of severe flooding and high water rescues need to be made.
A spokesman for the National Weather Service says in addition to flooding, winds could reach 40-50 miles per hour in New Orleans, so conditions could be treacherous.
The city will actually be utilizing the real time crime cameras to help track weather conditions.
Tropical Storm Gordon is moving toward the northern Gulf Coast, and landfall is likely tonight.
Preparations should be completed this morning as conditions will deteriorate quickly during the afternoon and evening.
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for southeast Louisiana, and Hurricane Warnings are in effect for coastal Mississippi and Alabama.
