Gordon Landfall Tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gordon will cross the Mississippi Gulf Coast tonight into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions will spread across South Mississippi as well as the Parishes along the Pearl River including Eastern St. Tammany and Washington.
Across metro New Orleans breezy conditions will prevail with occasional gusty showers blowing by from time to time.
On Wednesday Gordon will move into the Mississippi Delta with passing storms still possible from time to time over Southeast Louisiana. Deeper moisture associated with Gordon’s “tail” will persist on Thursday making storms likely.
A late summertime pattern returns for Friday and the weekend with spotty storms and highs around 90.
Stay with FOX 8 for continuous updates regarding the progress of Gordon.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.