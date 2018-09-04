Governor Edwards scheduled to update public on storm preparations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Louisiana governor is expected to update the public on storm preparations Tuesday.
Governor John Bel Edwards will discuss preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon.
The governor will host a unified command group meeting in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m.
Governor Edwards signed an emergency declaration ahead of the storm, and deployed 200 National Guardsmen to portions of the state just in case.
Governor Edwards is expected to pass along updates from the meeting around noon.
