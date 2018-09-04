THE LATEST: Gordon to approach north-central Gulf late Tuesday

(WVUE) - From the National Hurricane Center:
At 10 p.m. Central the center of Tropical Storm Gordon was located near latitude 26.9 North, longitude 84.3 West. Gordon is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph. A west-northwestward to northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next few days.
On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Monday night and Tuesday, and will approach the north-central Gulf Coast within the warning area late Tuesday afternoon or evening. It will move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next 24 hours, and Gordon is forecast to be a hurricane when it makes landfall along the north-central Gulf Coast. Rapid weakening is expected after Gordon moves inland. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).
Hazards affecting land:
The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide
Shell Beach to Dauphin Island, Alabama...3 to 5 ft.
Navarre Florida to Dauphin Island, including Mobile Bay...2 to 4 ft.
Shell Beach to the Mouth of Mississippi River...2 to 4 ft.
Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Louisiana-Texas border...1 to 2 ft.
The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.
Rainfall:
Gordon is expected to produce additional rain accumulations around 1 inch, with isolated heavier amounts through Tuesday over the northwestern Bahamas and south Florida. Isolated maximum storm-total amounts of 7 inches are possible. Gordon is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches over southwest Alabama, southern and central Mississippi, southeastern and northeastern Louisiana, and southeast Arkansas, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches through late Thursday. This rainfall may cause flash flooding.
Wind:
Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon within portions of the warning area, with hurricane conditions expected by Tuesday evening in the hurricane warning area.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.