THE LATEST: 4pm update from the National Hurricane Center

Another reconnaissance mission will be conducted in Gordon in a few hours, which provide additional intensity and pressure data. The initial motion estimate is 310/13 kt. There remains no significant change to the previous NHC forecast track or reasoning. The new model guidance has shifted slightly to the east, but not enough to make any appreciable changes to the previous forecast track. As a result, Gordon is expected to move northwestward toward the Mississippi coastline, and the cyclone will make landfall in that area around 0300 UTC.