LSU linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson out for the season with knee injury

“One of the things that didn’t go right in the game was that we lost K’Lavon Chaisson for the year. He will be out for the year. I just met with K’Lavon. I talked with his grandmother. I feel badly for him. He’s a great young man. He had totally dedicated himself to this year, but he’s going to get through this. This is going to pass for him, and he will have a career down the road. I know his teammates are very sad that he’s going to be out the rest of the year, but we are going to have to step up. Guys will step up at that position," said Orgeron.