LSU moves up to #11 in Garland Gillen’s AP rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One week of college football is in the books, here’s a breakdown of my AP poll.
First off, no surprise here, Alabama is really good. They absolutely crushed Louisville in Orlando. They stay a #1 in my rankings.
During Nick Saban’s five titles in nine-year run, he’s had mostly game mangers at quarterback. Greg McElroy, Jacob Coker, A.J. McCarron. This season, Nick 's got the best QB since he arrived at Alabama. Tua Tagovailoa was exceptional. throwing for 226 yards, running for 26, and accounting for three scores.
Sticking with quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence only threw 15 passes, but three of those went for scores. Yes, it was against Furman, but it’s only a matter of time before he starts over Kelly Bryant. The No. 3 ranked team in my poll visits Texas A&M this weekend.
Auburn moves up to No. 5 in my AP poll after witting an absolute slugfest against Washington. Jarrett Stidham threw for 273 and a touchdown. That Tiger defense of my, they’re one of the best in the country.
Speaking of Tiger defenses. Goodness, Dave Aranda’s "D" is scary good. LSU was the biggest mover in my rankings, jumping 12 spots to No. 11. I knew LSU possessed a strong defensive unit, but there was still a few question marks on offense. Joe Burrow made some good decisions, including the audible call that turned into a Nick Brossette TD. Burrow’s numbers, 11-24, for a 140 yards are not flashy, but he also didn’t make any huge mistakes.
Four schools from the SEC West are in my top 15, with the Mississippi State Bulldogs holding down the #14 spot.
