LSU moves up to #11 in Garland Gillen’s AP rankings

Speaking of Tiger defenses. Goodness, Dave Aranda’s "D" is scary good. LSU was the biggest mover in my rankings, jumping 12 spots to No. 11. I knew LSU possessed a strong defensive unit, but there was still a few question marks on offense. Joe Burrow made some good decisions, including the audible call that turned into a Nick Brossette TD. Burrow’s numbers, 11-24, for a 140 yards are not flashy, but he also didn’t make any huge mistakes.