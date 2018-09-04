Man reported missing from Leonidas area: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
A 51-year-old man was reported missing from the Leonidas area by New Orleans police Tuesday, according to an NOPD news release.
Jacob Files was last seen leaving his home in the 8500 block of Hickory Street around 7 p.m. on August 31, NOPD said. He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and blue tennis shoes. Files has not been seen or heard from since.
Anyone with information regarding Files' whereabouts is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.
