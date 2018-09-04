Mandeville officials prepare for Gordon

MANDEVILLE, LA (WVUE) - The City is prepared for Tropical Storm Gordon. Public Works is currently checking all drainage areas and clearing debris where necessary. While the storm is expected to go east of us, we are urging all citizens to prepare accordingly. Winds can possibly rise to 75 mph. We may experience power outages.
Waste Connections will pick up garbage and recycling Wednesday, but residents are asked not to put their garbage cans out Tuesday night, to please put them out at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Begin now to take every precaution for your family and pets, including elderly living alone that may need assistance or evacuation.
For tips on preparing for a hurricane, click on “Hurricane Preparedness” under “What’s New” on the front of our website. Stay tuned to EBriefs, our website, our facebook page and the local weather for further information.
Mandeville police are on alert.
If you have an after hour emergency call our Police Department at 985-626-9711. During office hours, you may call me at 985-626-1082. Please stay safe and off the roads as much as possible.
