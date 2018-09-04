Mandeville officials prepare for Gordon

MANDEVILLE, LA (WVUE) - The City is prepared for Tropical Storm Gordon. Public Works is currently checking all drainage areas and clearing debris where necessary. While the storm is expected to go east of us, we are urging all citizens to prepare accordingly. Winds can possibly rise to 75 mph. We may experience power outages.



Waste Connections will pick up garbage and recycling Wednesday, but residents are asked not to put their garbage cans out Tuesday night, to please put them out at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.