MS governor declares state of emergency ahead of Gordon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Governor Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency Monday night.
He is making state resources and personnel available to areas that are going to be hit by Tropical Storm Gordon.
Governor Bryant posted the announcement on social media.
The announcement states that the counties George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone and other parts in Mississippi are expected to be affected by the storm starting Monday.
Governor Bryant visited MEMA ahead of the storm.
Governor Bryant stated that this he believes all steps should be taken to protect people and property during this storm.
