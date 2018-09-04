NOPD searching for man last seen on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen on Bourbon Street.
A photo was not made available of the missing man.
Matthew Hoff was last seen Saturday at the intersection of St. Louis Street and Bourbon Street.
According to NOPD, Hoff’s father was working as a vendor when he last saw his son Matthew.
Hoff is described as a white male standing 6’2″ and weighing about 170 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green shirt with “New Orleans” in white lettering on the front and faded blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Matthew Hoff is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.
