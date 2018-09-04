NOPD searching for missing New Orleans East man

Justin Guidroz has been missing since August 31.
By Erin Lowrey | September 4, 2018 at 1:09 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 1:09 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Chef Menteur Highway.

Justin Guidroz was last seen at his residence in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway on August 31 around 9:00 p.m.

The reporting person said Guidroz left his apartment to buy some items from a nearby gas station. He hasn’t been seen since, according to the report.

Guidroz is described as a white male standing approximately 5’6’’ and weighing about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Justin Guidroz is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

