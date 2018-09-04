NOPD searching for missing New Orleans East man

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Chef Menteur Highway.
Justin Guidroz was last seen at his residence in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway on August 31 around 9:00 p.m.
The reporting person said Guidroz left his apartment to buy some items from a nearby gas station. He hasn’t been seen since, according to the report.
Guidroz is described as a white male standing approximately 5’6’’ and weighing about 140 pounds.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Justin Guidroz is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.
