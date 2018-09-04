Shelby: Gordon likely to make landfall tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Tropical Storm Gordon is moving toward the northern Gulf Coast, and landfall is likely tonight. Preparations should be completed this morning as conditions will deteriorate quickly during the afternoon and evening. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for southeast Louisiana, and Hurricane Warnings are in effect for coastal Mississippi and Alabama.
Heavy rain is the primary threat with this system. Rain totals will be 3-5’ widespread and 6-8”+ in isolated locations. With a persistent easterly fetch, Lake Pontchartrain and many area rivers are backed up. These areas will be particularly flood prone as the storm approaches.
Additionally, winds near and just east of the eye could reach hurricane force. Elsewhere, tropical storm force winds and stronger gusts are possible. This may lead to power outages.
Areas from the mouth of the Mississippi east to the MS-AL border are under a Storm Surge Watches and Warnings. There is the potential for up to 3-5 feet of water above ground level.
The next track update will be available from the National Hurricane Center at 10 a.m.
