Shelter opens in Hancock County

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following are developments in south Mississippi in preparation for tropical weather
Schools
The Hancock County Public School System has cancelled school Tuesday and Wednesday due to the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Gordon.
The Bay St. Louis Public Schools has cancelled school for Tuesday and Wednesday due to the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Gordon.
Private schools, St. Stanislaus, Our Lady Academy and Holy Trinity has cancelled school for Tuesday and will evaluate whether or not to close the schools Wednesday.
For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228- 255-0942
Shelter
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the American Red Cross and the MS Department of Human Services will be opening the following shelter:
• Kiln Shelter on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.
• Please make sure to bring all items to be self-contained (bedding, medications, personal hygiene items, drinks and snacks).
• Pets will not be allowed in the General Population Shelters.
For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942.
Government Closures
The Hancock County Government Offices along with non-essential personnel will close at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 4, 2018.
The City of Bay St. Louis Government Offices along with non-essential personnel will close at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 4, 2018.
The City of Waveland Government Offices along with non-essential personnel will close at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 4, 2018.
The City of Diamondhead Government Offices along with non-essential personnel will close at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 4, 2018.
The EMA Office will advise when a decision has been made regarding Wednesday work hours.
For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942
