North Shore residents prepare for Gordon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -St. Tammany Parish is under a storm surge warning as residents prepare for potential impacts from Gordon.
The Slidell sandbag location opened at 7 a.m. and some residents are already showing up to finish preparations ahead of the anticipated landfall.
St. Tammany Parish made sand available to residents Monday at five locations. Yesterday dozens of people took advantage of that by loading up bags of sand to protect parts of their property
Residents who show up at the locations will be loaded up with up to 25 bags of sand per trip.
One man said he is not worried about flooding, but plans to secure some key spots around his property that could be susceptible to floods.
St. Tammany residents can pick up sand bags by heading to Government Building C in Mandeville, and at the Public Works barns in Slidell, Covington, Pearl River and Lacombe.
Bags can be picked up until 7 p.m.
