St. Tammany declares state of emergency ahead of storm

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -St. Tammany emergency officials are updating the public on storm preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon.
Pat Brister, St. Tammany Parish President, has made an emergency declaration for the entirety of St. Tammany Parish in response to Tropical Storm Gordon. This declaration is a procedural process that enables Parish Government to better coordinate any and all local, state or federal resources necessary to support public safety.
“We encourage residents to stay up-to-date on the forecast, and to cooperate with requests from emergency officials,” Brister said. “As this storm makes landfall we ask everyone to stay off of the streets if it is not necessary for you to be out, and to obey any traffic signs and barricades indicating impassable roads and high water. We will continue to monitor the storm and share information over Social Media, our website and through the local news media.”
All non-essential Parish Government offices are now closed. St. Tammany Parish Government is working in cooperation with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Tammany Parish Fire Districts, the National Weather Service, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and Acadian Ambulance.
Tropical Storm Gordon is moving toward the northern Gulf Coast, and landfall is likely tonight. Preparations should be completed this morning as conditions will deteriorate quickly during the afternoon and evening. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for southeast Louisiana, and Hurricane Warnings are in effect for coastal Mississippi and Alabama.
