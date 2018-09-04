Bruce: Tropical Storm Gordon getting closer to the coast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Tropical Storm Gordon is moving toward the northern Gulf Coast, and landfall is likely tonight. Preparations should be completed this morning as conditions will deteriorate quickly during the afternoon and evening. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for southeast Louisiana, and Hurricane Warnings are in effect for coastal Mississippi and Alabama. The latest change in the warnings are Lafourche, Terrebonne and Assumption parishes have been dropped from the tropical storm warning.