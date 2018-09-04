1 woman killed, another injured in Lafourche Parish crash

CUT OFF, LA (WVUE) - A Golden Meadow woman was killed and a Larose woman was injured Monday in a crash in Lafourche Parish.
The incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on LA 308 near East 70th Street.
The preliminary investigation revealed that 26-year-old Reagan Bruce of Larose was traveling north on LA 308 as 28-year-old Stephanie Bellanger of Golden Meadow was traveling south. For reasons still under investigation, Bruce ran off road, overcorrected and struck Bellanger’s vehicle.
Bruce was wearing a seatbelt but sustained serious injuries. She was taken to Lady of the Sea General Hospital and then to University Medical Center in New Orleans for further treatment. Bellanger was also properly restrained but sustained fatal injuries and pronounced deceased on the scene.
Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash but standard toxicology tests are pending.
