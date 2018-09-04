Woman walking dog in New Orleans East shot, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East.
The shooting happened Monday night in the 6800 block of Tara Lane.
The incident was reported at about 2:25 a.m. Tuesday and confirmed as a shooting just before 5:00 a.m.
According to NOPD, a female victim was outside walking her dog when she heard two unknown males arguing.
The report said the victim heard two shots fired and then realized she had been struck in the right leg.
The victim was transported to an area hospital via EMS, according to NOPD.
No further details are available at this time in this investigation.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.